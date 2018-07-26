Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Grabs yet another save

Diaz picked up his 38th save of the year Wednesday against the Giants, striking out the side.

Diaz emphatically made up for losing the game Tuesday, sending Buster Posey, Brandon Crawford and Pablo Sandoval down swinging. He now has six more saves than any other reliever and hasn't allowed an earned run in his last 12 appearances, posting a 22:1 K:BB over that span.

