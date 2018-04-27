Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Locks down 11th save
Diaz struck out two and walked one in a scoreless inning of work to record his 11th save of the season.
Diaz labored a bit in this outing, walking one and needing 19 pitches to close out the win for the Mariners. However, he continues to be absolutely dynamic in the final frame as he remains perfect in converting save opportunities and maintains an ERA and WHIP well below 1.00 on the season.
More News
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Picks up 10th save Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Preserves shutout Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Grabs eighth save despite shaky control•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Locks down another save against Houston•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Records sixth save•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Grabs fifth save Friday•
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Waivers: Let's search for breakouts
Looking for the next breakout in Fantasy Baseball? Here are some options.
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.