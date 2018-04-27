Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Locks down 11th save

Diaz struck out two and walked one in a scoreless inning of work to record his 11th save of the season.

Diaz labored a bit in this outing, walking one and needing 19 pitches to close out the win for the Mariners. However, he continues to be absolutely dynamic in the final frame as he remains perfect in converting save opportunities and maintains an ERA and WHIP well below 1.00 on the season.