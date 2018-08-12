Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Locks down 46th save

Diaz fired a scoreless 10th inning, allowing one hit and striking out two while earning his 46th save in the 4-3 win over Houston on Sunday.

Diaz has earned a save in each of the last four days and extended his league-leading save total Sunday. He dropped his ERA to 1.98 and has 100 strikeouts in just 59 innings. Diaz will likely be unavailable for at least Monday's contest against Oakland.

