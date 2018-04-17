Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Locks down another save against Houston
Diaz worked around a walk with two strikeouts to pick up his seventh save Monday night against the Astros.
Diaz remains on fire this season, now with eight straight scoreless frames, each with at least one strikeout. Perhaps most remarkable, though, is that Diaz's walk Monday night was just his third of the season. Diaz walked 32 batters in just 66 innings last season, and that lack of control was the main thing keeping him out of the upper echelon of closers in 2017.
