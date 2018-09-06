Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Locks down save No. 53

Diaz pitched a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts Wednesday to earn the save against the Orioles.

Diaz sent down the top of the Baltimore lineup with ease, retiring the first two via strikeout before inducing a fly out to end the game. The 24-year-old has been superb all season, and is now up to 53 saves with a 1.87 ERA and 15.6 K/9.