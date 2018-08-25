Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Logs record-breaking save

Diaz got the save against the Diamondbacks on Friday, recording a strikeout over a scoreless ninth inning without allowing a baserunner to close out Seattle's 6-3 victory.

It was a history-making occasion for the dominant right-hander, who logged his 49th save to set a single-season franchise record for Seattle with his latest clean effort. His 2.00 ERA and ridiculous 0.76 WHIP over 63 innings combined with the plethora of opportunities he's been presented with by the Mariners leave little debate that Diaz is the top fantasy closer in the game at the moment.