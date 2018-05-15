Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Mows down Twins for 14th save
Diaz struck out the side for his 14th save Monday night against the Twins.
Diaz struck out the side for the second outing in a row and the fifth time this season. He now has a whopping 37 strikeouts over 20.1 innings, good for a 16.4 K/9 that trails only Josh Hader, Aroldis Chapman and Dellin Betances this season.
