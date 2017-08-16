Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Nails down win for 26th save

Diaz threw a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout against the Orioles on Tuesday en route to his 26th save of the season.

He retired the Orioles' Nos. 3-6 hitters in order on a total of 10 pitches (eight strikes). The nice, easy inning should ease any concerns there may have been after Diaz gave up three runs in a non-save situation his last time out. Diaz has been virtually untouchable lately while protecting a lead, allowing just one hit in his last seven save opportunities.