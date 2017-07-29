Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Notches 19th save Saturday
Diaz allowed one run on two hits while striking out one over one inning to earn his 19th save Saturday against the Mets.
Fortunately, Diaz was protecting a two-run lead, so the run he allowed didn't cost him a blown save. Despite already blowing five saves on the year, his 3.30 ERA and ability to collect saves makes him a valuable fantasy option.
