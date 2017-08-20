Play

Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Notches 27th save Saturday

Diaz allowed one run on one hit while striking out one across one inning to earn his 27th save Saturday against the Rays.

Despite giving up a solo homer to Logan Morrison, Diaz still earned the save, as he was protecting a two-run lead. Although his 3.74 ERA is a bit on the high side, his 27 saves make him a strong fantasy option.

