Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Notches 27th save Saturday
Diaz allowed one run on one hit while striking out one across one inning to earn his 27th save Saturday against the Rays.
Despite giving up a solo homer to Logan Morrison, Diaz still earned the save, as he was protecting a two-run lead. Although his 3.74 ERA is a bit on the high side, his 27 saves make him a strong fantasy option.
More News
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Can't find plate Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Nails down win for 26th save•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Unravels in ninth Thursday•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Picks up 25th save Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Notches save No. 24 in extras•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Converts 23rd save Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...