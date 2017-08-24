Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Notches 29th save Wednesday
Diaz struck out three batters in 1.1 perfect innings to pick up his 29th save of the season in Wednesday's 9-6 win over the Braves.
The volatile closer appears to be back in top form again after staggering to a 12.46 ERA and 3:6 K:BB in his previous five appearances. The Mariners are only a game out of the second wild-card spot in the AL, so if Diaz runs into another rough patch down the stretch, the team may be forced to choose between developing their young fireballer and finding a more stable option to handle ninth-inning duty for their playoff push.
