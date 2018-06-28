Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Notches 30th save Wednesday
Diaz allowed a hit and struck out two in a scoreless 11th inning Wednesday to pick up his 30th save of the season in an 8-7 win over the Orioles.
He's now seven saves clear of Aroldis Chapman and Craig Kimbrel for the major-league lead, and Diaz is only four shy of tying the career high he set in 2017. The 24-year-old continues to blossom into an elite closing option, boasting a 68:13 K:BB through 42 innings on the year to go with his sharp 2.57 ERA.
