Play

Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Notches 34th save Saturday

Diaz struck out two batters over 1.1 innings and earned his 34th save of the year in Saturday's 6-4 victory over the Angels.

After blowing a save Friday, his first since July 22, Diaz had a strong performance and didn't allow a baserunner in the time it took him to close out Saturday's game. Having fanned 89 batters over 66 innings, Diaz has been a solid source of strikeouts this season. However, his lack of control has been an issue, as he's walked 32 batters and surrendered 10 home runs in that time as well.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast