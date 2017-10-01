Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Notches 34th save Saturday

Diaz struck out two batters over 1.1 innings and earned his 34th save of the year in Saturday's 6-4 victory over the Angels.

After blowing a save Friday, his first since July 22, Diaz had a strong performance and didn't allow a baserunner in the time it took him to close out Saturday's game. Having fanned 89 batters over 66 innings, Diaz has been a solid source of strikeouts this season. However, his lack of control has been an issue, as he's walked 32 batters and surrendered 10 home runs in that time as well.