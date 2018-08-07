Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Notches 42nd save
Diaz worked around a pair of base hits to deliver a scoreless inning and claim his league-leading 42nd save of the season in Monday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.
Diaz wasn't quite as dominant as usual while allowing singles to two of the first three batters he faced, but he got Willie Calhoun to foul out and struck out Shin-Soo Choo swinging to strand the tying run at second base. With a 14.9 K/9, 1.96 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and a nine-save gap between him and any other MLB reliever, Diaz has unquestionably been the most valuable fantasy closer this season, a surprising development after an occasionally bumpy 2017 campaign.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart