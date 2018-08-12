Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Notches 45th save

Diaz struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to pick up his 45th save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Astros.

The 24-year-old has been locked in since the All-Star break, converting all nine of his save chances with a 0.90 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and 19:2 K:BB in 10 innings. Diaz came into the season with 52 career saves, and with the M's pushing for a playoff spot, he stands a good chance of doubling that total before 2018 is in the books.