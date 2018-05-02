Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Notches save despite control issues
Diaz recorded his 12th save in a win over the Athletics on Tuesday, allowing two walks and recording two strikeouts over a scoreless ninth inning.
Diaz had to work a bit more than usual, firing 22 pitches overall in the ninth. The normally sharp closer got only 12 of his offerings into the strike zone while issuing walks to Matt Olson and Mark Canha, the second coming with two out. However, Diaz was able to regroup and get Chad Pinder on a called third strike to end the game and snuff out the threat. The 24-year-old has given up a sole run all season, and he's now recorded multiple strikeouts in five consecutive appearances.
