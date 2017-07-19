Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Notches save no. 18 Wednesday
Diaz collected his 18th save of the season Wednesday against the Astros by pitching a scoreless ninth inning.
The young closer did issue a free pass to Alex Bregman with two outs to make things a little interesting, but he slammed the door by fanning Josh Reddick to end the contest. Diaz now owns a 3.10 ERA and a 12.8 K/9 on the season after converting his fifth save in six games.
