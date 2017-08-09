Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Notches save No. 24 in extras

Diaz picked up a 10th-inning save Tuesday, navigating around a hit and a walk while striking out one Oakland hitter.

He's now posted five straight scoreless outings and 12 in his last 14, a span in which Diaz has a 1.29 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 21:6 K:BB. The young closer's recovered impressively after hitting a bit of a midseason lull, and he remains one of the league's top ninth-inning (or 10th-inning, in this case) options.