Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Notches save No. 24 in extras
Diaz picked up a 10th-inning save Tuesday, navigating around a hit and a walk while striking out one Oakland hitter.
He's now posted five straight scoreless outings and 12 in his last 14, a span in which Diaz has a 1.29 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 21:6 K:BB. The young closer's recovered impressively after hitting a bit of a midseason lull, and he remains one of the league's top ninth-inning (or 10th-inning, in this case) options.
More News
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Converts 23rd save Sunday•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Picks up 22nd save against Royals•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Collects 21st save Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Strikes out two for 20th save•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Notches 19th save Saturday•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Effective in non-save scenario•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...