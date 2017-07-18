Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Perfect in 10th inning again
Diaz sent the Astros down in order while notching a pair of strikeouts en route to his 17th save Monday.
Diaz was called upon in the bottom of the 10th inning for the second consecutive game and once again delivered a perfect frame. He has turned in five consecutive scoreless appearances while recording 11 of 15 outs in that stretch via strikeout.
More News
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Unavailable Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Dominates White Sox for 16th save•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Picks up 14th save Friday•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Bounces back in non-save scenario Sunday•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Sustains loss Saturday•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Tosses scoreless inning-plus Wednesday•
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...