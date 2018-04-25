Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Picks up 10th save Wednesday

Diaz collected his 10th save of the season after striking out two in a scoreless inning against the White Sox on Wednesday.

Diaz collected his second save in as many days, making him the first pitcher this season to record double-digit saves. He has now notched two straight scoreless outings since conceding his first run of the season over the weekend. Diaz is now a perfect 10-for-10 on save chances this season and owns an elite 0.73 ERA, 0.65 WHIP and 23:6 K:BB through 12.1 innings.