Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Picks up 22nd save against Royals

Diaz saved his 22nd game in Friday's win over Kansas City with a perfect ninth inning.

Diaz struck out a batter and has recorded a strikeout in 38 of his 46 outings this season. The flamethrower has his ERA down to 3.09 and has blown just two saves since May 2.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast