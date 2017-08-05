Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Picks up 22nd save against Royals
Diaz saved his 22nd game in Friday's win over Kansas City with a perfect ninth inning.
Diaz struck out a batter and has recorded a strikeout in 38 of his 46 outings this season. The flamethrower has his ERA down to 3.09 and has blown just two saves since May 2.
