Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Picks up 25th save Wednesday

Diaz walked one and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his 25th save of the season in a 6-3 win over the A's.

He's now reeled off six straight scoreless appearances, lowering his ERA to 2.90 on the season. Diaz has pitched in three of the last four days, so he may not be available Thursday if the Mariners have a lead to protect in the ninth inning as they begin a four-game set at home against the Angels.