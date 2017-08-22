Play

Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Picks up 28th save

Diaz pitched a scoreless ninth inning to collect his 28th save of the season during Monday's win over Atlanta.

There have been periodic struggles all season for the young righty, but Diaz has now converted 10 consecutive saves and boasts a serviceable 3.67 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 12.0 K/9 for campaign. Considering the instability of the closer market, Diaz's strikeouts and saves carry plenty of fantasy value.

