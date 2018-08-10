Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Picks up 43rd save

Diaz allowed a run in the ninth inning against Houston on Thursday but ultimately struck out the side to earn his 43rd save of the season.

Another day, another save for Diaz, although he did have one blemish -- a homer allowed to Tyler White. It was just the third home run Diaz has given up all season (56 innings). He's in the midst of a historic season as the Mariners' closer.

More News
Our Latest Stories