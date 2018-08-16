Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Picks up another save
Diaz pitched a scoreless 12th inning Wednesday against the A's to secure his 47th save of the season, allowing a hit while striking out the side.
Diaz allowed the first batter he faced to reach base before striking out the next three batters in just 11 pitches. The closer has now allowed just one run through seven innings this month while converting all seven of his save chances. He now owns an impressive 1.95 ERA, 0.78 WHIP, 103:15 K:BB to go with his 47 saves this season (60 innings).
