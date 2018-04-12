Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Picks up fourth save Wednesday
Diaz notched his fourth save of the season after striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday against the Royals.
It took Diaz 17 pitches -- 12 of which were strikes -- to slam the door on the Royals. The electric 24-year-old continues to shine early in 2018; he's now a perfect 4-for-4 in save opportunities while keeping a shiny 12:0 K:BB through five scoreless innings.
