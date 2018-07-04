Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Picks up save No. 33

Diaz struck out one in a perfect ninth inning against the Angels on Tuesday to earn his 33rd save of the season.

The 24-year-old is now 33-for-36 in save chances -- Diaz has eight more saves than anyone else in baseball -- and he's allowed just three runs since the end of May. It's not out of the question that Diaz could become just the second pitcher ever to reach 60 saves in a season.