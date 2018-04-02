Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Picks up second save
Diaz struck out the side to pick up his second save Sunday against Cleveland.
Diaz has struck out the side both times out this season. The electric fastball that helped him rack up 89 strikeouts in 66 innings last season hasn't gone anywhere. Diaz might be wild at times, but expect him to keep piling up the whiffs in 2018.
More News
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Strikes out side for first save of 2018•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Strong spring continues Sunday•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Hopes to reduce mechanical issues•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Developing a changeup•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Notches 34th save Saturday•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Scoops up 33rd save Tuesday•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...