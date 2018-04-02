Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Picks up second save

Diaz struck out the side to pick up his second save Sunday against Cleveland.

Diaz has struck out the side both times out this season. The electric fastball that helped him rack up 89 strikeouts in 66 innings last season hasn't gone anywhere. Diaz might be wild at times, but expect him to keep piling up the whiffs in 2018.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories