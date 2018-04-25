Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Preserves shutout Tuesday
Diaz pitched a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday against the White Sox to secure his ninth save of the season. He struck out two.
Diaz posted a strong bounceback performance after walking three batters in his previous relief appearance on Saturday. The hard-throwing righty needed just 11 pitches to retire the side and preserve the Mariners' first shutout of the season. Diaz currently boasts a shiny 0.79 ERA over his first 11.1 innings of relief this season.
More News
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Grabs eighth save despite shaky control•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Locks down another save against Houston•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Records sixth save•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Grabs fifth save Friday•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Picks up fourth save Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Strikes out side Tuesday•
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...