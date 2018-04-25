Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Preserves shutout Tuesday

Diaz pitched a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday against the White Sox to secure his ninth save of the season. He struck out two.

Diaz posted a strong bounceback performance after walking three batters in his previous relief appearance on Saturday. The hard-throwing righty needed just 11 pitches to retire the side and preserve the Mariners' first shutout of the season. Diaz currently boasts a shiny 0.79 ERA over his first 11.1 innings of relief this season.