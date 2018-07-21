Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Racks up 37th save
Diaz got the save against the White Sox on Friday, logging a strikeout and walking one in a scoreless ninth inning to preserve Seattle's 3-1 victory.
The 24-year-old kept his superb season right on rolling with yet another scoreless appearance to tally his league-leading 37th save of the campaign. It was the continuation of what has been a truly ridiculous stretch for the flame-throwing All-Star, who has logged 18 saves in a row since he last blew an opportunity way back on June 1 against the Rays.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...
-
Breakout hitters for the second half
A new half is set to begin. What sort of surprises are in store? Scott White has eight from...