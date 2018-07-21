Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Racks up 37th save

Diaz got the save against the White Sox on Friday, logging a strikeout and walking one in a scoreless ninth inning to preserve Seattle's 3-1 victory.

The 24-year-old kept his superb season right on rolling with yet another scoreless appearance to tally his league-leading 37th save of the campaign. It was the continuation of what has been a truly ridiculous stretch for the flame-throwing All-Star, who has logged 18 saves in a row since he last blew an opportunity way back on June 1 against the Rays.