Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Reaches 50 saves

Diaz allowed two hits but earned the save Saturday against the Diamondbacks.

Diaz allowed consecutive singles to start the 10th inning but benefited from the game-tying run being thrown out at home for the first out. He went on to retire the next two batters without incident to lock down his 50th save of the season. While this appearance didn't fall in line with his usual dominance, it was the first of 11 August appearances in which he didn't record a strikeout so there shouldn't be cause for concern.

