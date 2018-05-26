Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Records 18th save Friday

Diaz struck out one in a clean ninth inning to earn the save Friday against the Twins.

Diaz got through Eddie Rosario, Miguel Sano and Eduardo Escobar to secure the win in a one-run ballgame. Diaz is now tied with Colorado's Wade Davis for the major-league lead in saves, as both are 18-for-20 in save chances. The young right-hander has gone his last three appearances without allowing a hit, and is holding opponents to a meager .105 batting average on the season. Diaz has recorded at least one strikeout in his last 10 consecutive appearances, and is sporting a 46:9 K:BB in 26.1 innings.