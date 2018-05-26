Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Records 18th save Friday
Diaz struck out one in a clean ninth inning to earn the save Friday against the Twins.
Diaz got through Eddie Rosario, Miguel Sano and Eduardo Escobar to secure the win in a one-run ballgame. Diaz is now tied with Colorado's Wade Davis for the major-league lead in saves, as both are 18-for-20 in save chances. The young right-hander has gone his last three appearances without allowing a hit, and is holding opponents to a meager .105 batting average on the season. Diaz has recorded at least one strikeout in his last 10 consecutive appearances, and is sporting a 46:9 K:BB in 26.1 innings.
More News
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Strikes out side again for 17th save•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Grabs 16th save Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Effective in non-save scenario Sunday•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Bounces back from blown save•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Blows second save of year•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Mows down Twins for 14th save•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....
-
Regression: Overperforming SPs
Heath Cummings tells you about six pitchers due for regression.