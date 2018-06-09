Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Records 22nd save of season

Diaz pitched 1.1 scoreless innings for the save Friday against the Rays, striking out two and walking zero while allowing two hits.

Diaz went more than one inning for just the second time this year, throwing 20 pitches (14 strikes) to record his MLB-leading 22nd save. Diaz is holding opponents to a .152 batting average while sporting a 54:12 K:BB in 33 innings. The Mariners' penchant for close games works in Diaz's favor as one of the preeminent closers in the game.