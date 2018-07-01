Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Records 31st save
Diaz recorded a clean ninth inning to record the save Saturday against the Royals.
Diaz entered the game in the ninth inning with a two-run lead and had no trouble preserving it, needing just 11 pitches to retire the Royals in order. He now has 31 saves for the season, seven more than any other closer in the majors.
