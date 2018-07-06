Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Records 34th save

Diaz struck out the side to record his 34th save of the season Thursday against the Angels.

Diaz has shown no signs of slowing down on his league-leading save pace, with Thursday already marking his third save in July. Despite the relatively heavy workload, he has remained dominant, allowing only two earned runs and seven baserunners with 17 strikeouts in his last 10 innings of work.

