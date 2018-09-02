Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Records 51st save
Diaz allowed a hit and a walk but struck out four to record his 51st save of the season Saturday against the Athletics.
Diaz surrendered a two-RBI double to Marcus Semien -- the first batter he faced -- but was not charged with the runs. He then walked the leadoff man in the ninth inning before striking out the next three batters he faced to close out the game. That said, while his line indicates that he had a clean outing, the Athletics managed to get the tying runner on base after Diaz entered the game with a four-run lead. Still, it's hard to be too worried about the performance as he has maintained a 0.80 WHIP and 1.93 ERA across 65.1 innings this season.
