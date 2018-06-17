Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Records another save

Diaz struck out the side to record his 27th save of the season Saturday against the Red Sox.

Diaz wasted no time preserving the Mariners' 1-0 win, striking out Brock Holt, Jackie Bradley and Mookie Betts in order to win the game. He has now recorded eight consecutive scoreless appearances, during which he has managed 12 strikeouts across 8.1 innings. With 27 saves in 30 chances, Diaz outpaces Craig Kimbrel for the major-league lead in saves by five.