Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Records sixth save
Diaz allowed one hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to record the save Saturday against the Athletics.
Diaz allowed his first hit of the season Saturday but he had no problem recording his sixth of the season in as many opportunities. Everything in his profile is stellar and he is an elite closing option as a result.
More News
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Grabs fifth save Friday•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Picks up fourth save Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Strikes out side Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Up to three saves already•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Picks up second save•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Strikes out side for first save of 2018•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...