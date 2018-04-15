Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Records sixth save

Diaz allowed one hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to record the save Saturday against the Athletics.

Diaz allowed his first hit of the season Saturday but he had no problem recording his sixth of the season in as many opportunities. Everything in his profile is stellar and he is an elite closing option as a result.

