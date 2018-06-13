Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Rings up another save Tuesday
Diaz recorded his 25th save in Tuesday's win over the Angels, firing a scoreless ninth inning in which he recorded two strikeouts.
The workhorse closer took the mound for the fourth time in five days, but he was as sharp as he's been all season. Diaz came just one pitch short of getting all 10 of his offerings into the strike zone as he knifed through the trio of Martin Maldonado, Ian Kinsler and Mike Trout, notably retiring Trout on a swinging strikeout after he'd blasted a pair of home runs earlier. Manager Scott Servais would undoubtedly call on Diaz each and every time the Mariners held a ninth-inning lead if he could, but the presence of the recently acquired Alex Colome will give him flexibility as the season unfolds. As it is, Diaz's 36 innings through 36 appearances have him on pace to comfortably exceed the career-high 66 frames he logged across 66 outings in 2017.
