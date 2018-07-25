Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Saddled with loss Tuesday

Diaz (0-3) took the loss Tuesday, allowing an unearned run on two hits while striking out two in one inning against the Giants.

Diaz was tasked with protecting a tie game to start the top of the ninth, but after allowing the game-winning run to get to second with two outs, he allowed the decisive run to score on an infield single and subsequent error by Dee Gordon. It's the first time he's allowed a run in 11 outings -- a string of appearances that goes back over a month -- so Tuesday's loss shouldn't be any cause for concern.