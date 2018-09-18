Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Seals 56th save

Diaz picked up his 56th save of the season in Monday's win over the Astros. He needed just five pitches to complete a perfect ninth inning.

Diaz now has two saves in the last three days after only having one in the previous ten. While he will likely fall short of K-Rod's record of 62 saves, Diaz has established himself as one of the best closers in all of baseball.

