Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Secures save No. 29
Diaz recorded his 29th save in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Orioles, allowing one hit with no strikeouts or walks during a scoreless ninth inning.
Diaz has notched a save during the first two games of the series in Baltimore, and hasn't allowed a run during his last 10 save opportunities. The 24-year-old has a 2.63 ERA and 0.90 WHIP with a 66:13 K:BB over 41 innings, and has converted 29-of-32 save chances thus far in 2018.
