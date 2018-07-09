Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Slams door for 35th save

Diaz struck out all three batters he faced and picked up his 35th save in a 6-4 win over Colorado on Sunday.

Diaz is perfect over his last five outings, recording 10 strikeouts and five saves. The 24-year-old righty lowered his season ERA to 2.30 alongside a 78:13 K:BB in 47 innings. Diaz remains one of the strongest and most consistent closers in the league.