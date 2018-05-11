Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Stellar in non-save scenario

Diaz fired a perfect ninth inning in which he struck out the side to close out a win over the Blue Jays on Thursday.

Diaz's final line implies how locked in he was during his one frame, when he fired 14 of 19 pitches for strikes and induced an impressive six swings and misses. It was a good confidence-boosting outing for the 24-year-old closer, who'd allowed a game-tying home run his most recent time on the mound against the Angels last Saturday.