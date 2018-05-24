Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Strikes out side again for 17th save
Diaz struck out the side for his 17th save Wednesday against Oakland.
Diaz has now struck out the side a whopping six times. He owns an absurd 45 strikeouts in 25.1 innings, good for a 16.0 K/9 that trails only Josh Hader, Aroldis Chapman and Dellin Betances among all relievers. That's elite company, and with a 1.78 ERA and just two blown saves in 19 chances, Diaz has become one of the best closers in the game.
More News
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Grabs 16th save Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Effective in non-save scenario Sunday•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Bounces back from blown save•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Blows second save of year•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Mows down Twins for 14th save•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Stellar in non-save scenario•
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...