Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Strikes out side again for 17th save

Diaz struck out the side for his 17th save Wednesday against Oakland.

Diaz has now struck out the side a whopping six times. He owns an absurd 45 strikeouts in 25.1 innings, good for a 16.0 K/9 that trails only Josh Hader, Aroldis Chapman and Dellin Betances among all relievers. That's elite company, and with a 1.78 ERA and just two blown saves in 19 chances, Diaz has become one of the best closers in the game.