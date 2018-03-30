Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Strikes out side for first save of 2018

Diaz hit two batters but struck out the side against the Indians on Thursday to earn his first save of the season.

He also committed a balk and allowed two stolen bases, but in the end, Diaz shut the door, as he did 34 times in 39 chances last season. The 24-year-old has really good stuff and will continue to get the ball in the ninth, but the Mariners are under a lot of pressure to win now and Diaz probably can't afford many hiccups this year.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories