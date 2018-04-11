Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Strikes out side Tuesday

Diaz struck out the side on 13 pitches in the ninth inning of an 8-3 win over the Royals on Tuesday.

The hard-throwing right-hander needed some work after having last having pitched on April 3, so manager Scott Servais deployed him in the low-leverage scenario. Diaz quickly mowed down Paulo Orlando, Alcides Escobar and Abraham Almonte on swinging strikeouts over his one frame, an extension of what has been a spectacular start to his season. Diaz has been nothing short of dominant thus far in 2018, firing four perfect innings in which he's racked up an 11:0 K:BB and successfully converted all three save opportunities.