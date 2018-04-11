Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Strikes out side Tuesday
Diaz struck out the side on 13 pitches in the ninth inning of an 8-3 win over the Royals on Tuesday.
The hard-throwing right-hander needed some work after having last having pitched on April 3, so manager Scott Servais deployed him in the low-leverage scenario. Diaz quickly mowed down Paulo Orlando, Alcides Escobar and Abraham Almonte on swinging strikeouts over his one frame, an extension of what has been a spectacular start to his season. Diaz has been nothing short of dominant thus far in 2018, firing four perfect innings in which he's racked up an 11:0 K:BB and successfully converted all three save opportunities.
More News
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Up to three saves already•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Picks up second save•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Strikes out side for first save of 2018•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Strong spring continues Sunday•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Hopes to reduce mechanical issues•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Developing a changeup•
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...