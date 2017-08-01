Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Strikes out two for 20th save
Diaz recorded two strikeouts during a scoreless ninth inning to collect his 20th save of the season during Monday's win over Texas.
Diaz has endured some growing pains through his first full season in the majors, but he's maintained a stranglehold on the closer job and continues pile up strikeouts in bunches. Diaz is turning in rock-solid fantasy numbers with a 3.22 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 12.5 K/9 for the campaign.
More News
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Notches 19th save Saturday•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Effective in non-save scenario•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Blows save against Yankees•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Not available out of bullpen Thursday•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Notches save no. 18 Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Unavailable Tuesday•
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...