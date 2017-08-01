Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Strikes out two for 20th save

Diaz recorded two strikeouts during a scoreless ninth inning to collect his 20th save of the season during Monday's win over Texas.

Diaz has endured some growing pains through his first full season in the majors, but he's maintained a stranglehold on the closer job and continues pile up strikeouts in bunches. Diaz is turning in rock-solid fantasy numbers with a 3.22 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 12.5 K/9 for the campaign.

