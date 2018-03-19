Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Strong spring continues Sunday
Diaz fired a scoreless seventh inning in Sunday's 16-3 Cactus League loss to the Indians.
The hard-throwing closer hit 97 mph on the gun during his outing, according to Greg Johns of MLB.com, and looks to be on pace for the start of the regular season. Diaz has allowed just two hits over seven innings across seven appearances this spring, and he'll look to garner a level of consistency in 2018 that he couldn't quite accomplish last season. Although he racked up 34 saves over 66 appearances, Diaz also lost his closer's job for a period of time. Limiting the long ball would likely go a long way towards a steadier effort this season, as Diaz's 1.36 HR/9 in 2017 was his highest of any stop in his professional career.
