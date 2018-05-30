Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Takes loss after allowing four runs
Diaz (0-2) allowed four runs on three hits and a walk while recording just one out -- a strikeout -- en route to taking the loss Tuesday against the Rangers.
It was a non-save situation, as Diaz entered in a tied 5-5 game in the ninth inning. He needed 25 pitches just to get the one out and was tagged for a couple singles and a double before coming out. The 24-year-old hadn't allowed a run in seven straight outings -- last giving up a run in a blown save against the Rangers -- but his ERA jumped up from 1.59 to 2.83 as a result of Tuesday's outing.
More News
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Earns 19th save•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Records 18th save Friday•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Strikes out side again for 17th save•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Grabs 16th save Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Effective in non-save scenario Sunday•
-
Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Bounces back from blown save•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...
-
Waivers: Bieber gets a chance
The Indians are about to unveil an intriguing arm in their ongoing search for a fifth starter....
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Bumgarner
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: A new side of Musgrove
Joe Musgrove showed in his season debut that he might have more upside than he gets credit...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Mac Williamson should hit the ground running off the DL while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy the...