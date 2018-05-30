Mariners' Edwin Diaz: Takes loss after allowing four runs

Diaz (0-2) allowed four runs on three hits and a walk while recording just one out -- a strikeout -- en route to taking the loss Tuesday against the Rangers.

It was a non-save situation, as Diaz entered in a tied 5-5 game in the ninth inning. He needed 25 pitches just to get the one out and was tagged for a couple singles and a double before coming out. The 24-year-old hadn't allowed a run in seven straight outings -- last giving up a run in a blown save against the Rangers -- but his ERA jumped up from 1.59 to 2.83 as a result of Tuesday's outing.